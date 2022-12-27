Vigo County has budget contingencies put in place for last week's winter weather

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The winter storm that blew through the Wabash Valley took long hours of work to keep in check.
Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer shared that the Vigo County Highway Department was well prepared for anything. That's because the department has a contingency budget in place in case of natural disasters and emergencies.
"Can be a in the summer, spring, winter, whatever it may be. It really has no additional cost to the taxpayer because we have those contingencies in place. So when we have a storm, and we technically say overtime, that overtime is already figured into the budget," said Switzer.
Overtime was certainly seen as many teams worked long hours to keep roads clear. That includes the Terre Haute Police Department, Vigo County Sheriff's Office, highway workers, dispatchers, and more.
He says the snow they plowed wasn't actually the biggest concern workers had.
"The wind was actually more concerning than anything. With tree limbs down and actual trees and stuff like that, so our guys worked around the clock to treat the roads, so there really wasn't any trouble area in the county," said Switzer.
Roads weren't the only thing the winter storm took from the budget. On Sunday night, a pipe broke and caused some water damage at the Vigo County courthouse.
"So our maintenance director got an alarm that a fire alarm was going off, and really it was a fire suppression head that blew off the suppression system. So we had a water leak," said Switzer.
The busted fire suppression pipe affected one of the independent rooms.
The leak caused some damage, including wet carpet and wet ceiling tiles.
The courthouse called Tri-State Fire Department and Serv-Pro to evaluate the mess and dry out the rooms.
"Try to upgrade the courthouse over the years. There are still certain areas in the courthouse that are just not feasible to upgrade because it would cost so much money. So some of those pipes we'll have to keep an eye on," said Switzer.
Switzer says this incident is still under investigation as to why one of the rooms got cold enough to freeze the waterline.
He also says that while there are surprises like broken waterlines, the budget is still on track.