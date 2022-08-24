 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vigo County Government Annex employees want to see more security

  • Updated
  • 0
A letter from the "Annex" employees to the county council

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Security was the main topic of discussion at a special meeting of the Vigo County council Tuesday night.

Vigo County Assessor Kevin Gardner shared a letter with the council.

It laid out the concerns of annex employees over safety and security in the government building.

You may remember the commissioners proposed a plan to beef up security at the main entrance of the annex.

In the letter, employees say they don't necessarily need that particular plan, but they say they want something to happen so they feel safer at work.

Council members want to see something done too, but think it can be done in a more cost-efficient way.

Recommended for you