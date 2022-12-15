Vigo County GOP members testify following complaint filed by Brenda Wilson against Chris Switzer, Brad Newman

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a hearing for two Vigo County Republicans.
They are accused of violating party rules after a very close election race.
Hearings went on for about an hour at the Daviess County courthouse Thursday evening.
We told you before Vigo County councilwoman Brenda Wilson is accusing county commissioner Chris Switzer and county clerk Brad Newman of violating party rules.
She filed a complaint in Indiana's 8th district GOP office against both Switzer and Newman.
This comes after Wilson lost her race for re-election to the county council back in November.
She lost the race to Democratic challenger Nancy Allsup by just a little over 200 votes.
She says Newman supported Allsup and she's accusing Switzer of recruiting Allsup to run against her.
According to Indiana state GOP guidelines, a "Republican in good standing" supports Republicans and not members of another party.
On Thursday, Switzer, Newman, and Wilson had the chance to give testimony in a committee hearing.
Newman didn't show up to the hearing.
Switzer said he had no comment.
Wilson didn't want to go on camera but said off camera that she will get a notice in the mail on the hearing's results.
Wilson also said there was no timetable given for when she may get the notice.
We will continue to bring you more information on this story as it becomes available.