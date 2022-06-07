Here's a look at Vigo County Food Inspections for May 31, 2022 – June 3, 2022.
- Lemongrass Restaurant, 3830 US Hwy 41 – (3 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Pork and raw chicken found in 3-bay sink together. Found debris in ice machine and on soda nozzles. Found cup and bottle in hand wash sink.
- Stables Steakhouse, 939 Poplar St. - (1 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found uncovered employee drinks on prep table.
- Hardees, 200 N. 3rd St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink in kitchen found dirty.
- Terre Haute Brewing Company, 401 S. 9th St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed gnats/fruit flies in bar area.
- Coleman’s Corner, 230 Paris Ave. West T.H (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
- Fontanet Tavern, 11150 Gallagher Rd. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
- Ballyhoo Tavern, 900 Chestnut St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
- Fontanet Action Community Team, 11168 Gallagher Rd.
- Voiture 21 40/8, 934 N. 5th St.
- Wigwam Skate & Event Center, 4600 N. Smith St.
- Establishment Approved to Open
- Phillie Phil’s Flavor Wagon, 1004 S. 25th St.
Approved to Operate @ District 6 Market
- High Five Collective, 219 W. 14th St. Clay City