Vigo County Food Inspections for May 31, 2022 – June 3, 2022

WTHI File Photo: Chris Essex 

 By Chris Essex

Here's a look at Vigo County Food Inspections for May 31, 2022 – June 3, 2022.

  • Lemongrass Restaurant, 3830 US Hwy 41 – (3 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Pork and raw chicken found in 3-bay sink together. Found debris in ice machine and on soda nozzles. Found cup and bottle in hand wash sink.
  • Stables Steakhouse, 939 Poplar St. - (1 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found uncovered employee drinks on prep table.
  • Hardees, 200 N. 3rd St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink in kitchen found dirty.
  • Terre Haute Brewing Company, 401 S. 9th St. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed gnats/fruit flies in bar area.
  • Coleman’s Corner, 230 Paris Ave. West T.H (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
  • Fontanet Tavern, 11150 Gallagher Rd. (0 Critical, 2 Non-Critical)
  • Ballyhoo Tavern, 900 Chestnut St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

  • Fontanet Action Community Team, 11168 Gallagher Rd.
  • Voiture 21 40/8, 934 N. 5th St.
  • Wigwam Skate & Event Center, 4600 N. Smith St.
  • Establishment Approved to Open
  • Phillie Phil’s Flavor Wagon, 1004 S. 25th St.

 

Approved to Operate @ District 6 Market

  • High Five Collective, 219 W. 14th St. Clay City

