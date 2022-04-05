 Skip to main content
Vigo County food inspections for March 28, 2022 - April 1, 2022

Food inspections

WTHI File Photo (Chris Essex)

 By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for March 28, 2022 - April 1, 2022

Lemongrass Restaurant, 3830 US Hwy 41 Ste. B - (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed pink debris in ice machine beside veggie prep area. Found multiple dirty knives on clean storage racks. Found raw chicken (par & cooked) on table between 53.6 & 60 degrees Fahrenheit (and in prep table).

Wabash River Petro, LLC, 1140 N. Fruitridge Ave. - (2 Critical) Observed accumulated debris in ice machine in back storage room. No running water for hand wash sink or 3 bay sink, broken water line.

M. Moggers Brewery, 908 Poplar St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed pink debris in ice machine on dish line.

Anthony Square Congregate Living, 400 College Ave. - (1 Critical) Found multiple sliced chubs of turkey and ham and cooked lasagna held past date of consumption.

Terre Haute Skate World, 481 W. Honey Creek Dr. - (1 Critical) Observed employees licking fingers and placing ready to eat cookies on serving tray with bare hands.

Sati Babi #3, 1600 S. 6th St. - (1 Non-Critical)

Starbucks Coffee #13952, 4900 US Hwy 41 S. - (1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

  • AMC Theatres Terre Haute 12, 3153 S. 3rd St.
  • Bogey’s Family Fun Center, 3601 Union Rd.
  • Jimmy Johns, 2805 S. 3rd St.
  • Rally’s #9102, 3175 Wabash Ave.
  • Terre Haute Bowling Center, 600 E. Springhill Dr.
  • Vigo Bowl Strikemore Lane, 210 S. 9 1/2 St.     

