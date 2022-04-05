Vigo County food inspections for March 28, 2022 - April 1, 2022

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for March 28, 2022 - April 1, 2022
Lemongrass Restaurant, 3830 US Hwy 41 Ste. B - (3 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed pink debris in ice machine beside veggie prep area. Found multiple dirty knives on clean storage racks. Found raw chicken (par & cooked) on table between 53.6 & 60 degrees Fahrenheit (and in prep table).
Wabash River Petro, LLC, 1140 N. Fruitridge Ave. - (2 Critical) Observed accumulated debris in ice machine in back storage room. No running water for hand wash sink or 3 bay sink, broken water line.
M. Moggers Brewery, 908 Poplar St. - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed pink debris in ice machine on dish line.
Anthony Square Congregate Living, 400 College Ave. - (1 Critical) Found multiple sliced chubs of turkey and ham and cooked lasagna held past date of consumption.
Terre Haute Skate World, 481 W. Honey Creek Dr. - (1 Critical) Observed employees licking fingers and placing ready to eat cookies on serving tray with bare hands.
Sati Babi #3, 1600 S. 6th St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Starbucks Coffee #13952, 4900 US Hwy 41 S. - (1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
- AMC Theatres Terre Haute 12, 3153 S. 3rd St.
- Bogey’s Family Fun Center, 3601 Union Rd.
- Jimmy Johns, 2805 S. 3rd St.
- Rally’s #9102, 3175 Wabash Ave.
- Terre Haute Bowling Center, 600 E. Springhill Dr.
- Vigo Bowl Strikemore Lane, 210 S. 9 1/2 St.