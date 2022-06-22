Vigo County food inspections for June 13 to June 17

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at Vigo County Health Department food inspections for June 13 to June 17.
Anthony Square Congregate Living, 400 College Ave. – (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found several items in cooler that exceed the 7 day hold time. Packaged ground beef, chicken and sausage defrosting in cooler together in same pan. Bottom of pan contained juices from ground beef.
5th Street Nutrition, 428 Wabash Ave. - (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Pink debris found in ice machine.
Dollar General #14463, 2501 Maple Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Live birds and nest present inside hole in backroom ceiling.
Jimmy John’s, 1110 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed debris on soda nozzles in seating area and behind counter.
Terre Haute Bowling Center, 600 S. Springhill Dr. (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found bar nozzle unclean with accumulated debris.
B&B Foods Cash & Carry, 724 S. 13th St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Tub of pasta salad dated 6/6/22. Past 7 day hold time.
Ben’s Soft Pretzels, 5555 S. US Hwy 41 (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Food item found in cooler dated over 7 days hold time.
Jimmy John’s, 2805 S. 3rd St. (1 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Found debris in soda nozzles in seating area and behind counter.
CVS Pharmacy #8650, 2440 Wabash Ave. (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Dollar General #2569, 1168 Lafayette Ave. (0 Critical, 4 Non-Critical)
Dollar General #4386, 63 Southland Center (0 Critical, 3 Non-Critical)
Dollar General #6061, 7 Meadows Shopping Center (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Dollar General #9482, 7205 S. St. Rd. 46 (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Dollar Tree, 1361 Fort Harrison (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Dollar Tree, 2191 S. St. Rd. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Family Dollar, 1400 Poplar St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Family Dollar, 1916 S. 3rd St. (0 Critical, 1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Aldi’s #65, 5501 S. St. Rd. 41
Baskin Robbins, 85 S. Fruitridge Ave.
Big Lots, 1800 Fort Harrison Rd.
Bites & Blessing, 115 S. Fruitridge Ave.
Dollar General, 1720 S. 25th St.
Menards, 1380 Fort Harrison Rd.
Murdock Auto Racing Club, 1640 Maple Ave.
Quikpik, Inc., 3230 Wabash Ave.
Sarah’s Philippines Store, 114 N. 13th St.
Square Donuts, 935 Wabash Ave.
Subway, 1485 Fort Harrison Rd.
Torner Community Center, 500 S. Fruitridge Ave.
Walgreen’s #3486, 1300 Wabash Ave.
What’s The Scoop, 5040 S. 7th Street
Mobile Approved to Open
BBQ Bills, 613 Columbia St., Brazil, IN
The Farm & Co. Creamery, 1409 N. Co. Rd. 800 E., Bowling Green, IN
Approved to operate @ The Mill-Food Truck & Local Band Night
Grandma’s Iced Tea, Terre Haute, IN
Approved to operate @ The Wildflower Market/Summer Bash @ Vigo County Fairgrounds
The Farm & Co. Creamery, Bowling Green, IN
Heavenly Shake Ups, Bloomfield, IN
Jam’N Jelly Gals, Brazil, IN
Momma’s Fudge, Farmersburg, IN