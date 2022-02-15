Vigo County food inspections for January 31, 2022 – February 12, 2022

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for January 31, 2022 – February 12, 2022.
Fazoli’s 2930 S 3rd St.-(2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed black and pink debris in ice machine and soda nozzles. Found gloves and other miscellaneous items in hand wash sink.
Penn Station East Coast Subs, 3642 S US Hwy 41 - (2 Critical) No date markings on sliced deli meat. Soda nozzles found with accumulated debris.
Bandanas Bar-B-Q, 3060 S US Hwy 4- (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Shredded cheese found at 44-45F, should be 41F or less. Chicken wings and bean meat found without date markings.
Royal Mandarin Express, 11 Meadows Shopping Center. - (2 Critical) Bowl of soapy water found in hand wash sink in kitchen. Rubber gloves observed in hand wash sink next to 3 bay sink. Several containers of raw cubed chicken found at room temperature. Stacked tubs of parfried chicken found under prep table at room temperature.
Patty Shack, 667 Wabash Ave. – (2 Critical) Foods found in toppings cooler temped at 49-52F should be 41F or less. Baked potato on steam table observed at 129F, should be kept at 135F.
Millions Crab Terre Haute, 5601 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink next to 3 bay sink not in working condition.
Panda Express, 3340 S US Hwy 41- (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Drive thru soda nozzles found with built up debris.
Wings Etc., 4680 S US Hwy 41 – (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) No date markings on pulled pork in sandwich maker prep table.
Wingstop, 2828 S 3rd St - (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found dirty towel in front of hand wash sink.
Joe Muggs #875, 3362 ( 1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found hand wash sink with built up debris, ice and coffee.
Speedway #5173, 3388 S US Hwy 41 –(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated black debris on soda nozzles.
Viking Food Mart, 1160 W US Hwy 40-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Ice chutes and soda nozzles observed with accumulated black debris.
Sam’s Southern Eatery, 920 S 3rd St-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found container in front hand wash sink.
Mama D’s, 1800 Wabash Ave-(1 Critical) No proof of certified food handler.
Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, 395 E Davis Dr. - (1 Critical) Observed black debris on fountain soda nozzles.
Pizza Gallery, 630 E Davis Dr. - (1 Critical) Shredded cheese and taco meat held longer than 7 days (discarded)
Subway #762, 3520 S US Hwy 41 -(1 Critical) Found Food debris in front hand wash sink.
Pizza Hut, 2400 S 3rd St-(1 Critical) Soda nozzles found with accumulated debris.
Establishments with non-critical violations
- Little Caesar’s, 2520 Wabash Ave-(3 Non-Critical)
- Papa John’s, 1234 Wabash Ave-(3 Non-Critical)
- Studio 12, 1242 Maple Ave-(2 Non-Critical)
- Rally’s #9044, 129 S 3rd St-(1 Non-Critical)
- Cannonball Harley Davidson, 3912 S US Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)
- McDonald’s, 222 S 3rd St- (1 Non-Critical)
- Domino’s, 955 Wabash Ave-(1 Non-Critical)
- Moe’s Southwest Grill, 2828 S 3rd St-(1 Non-Critical)
- McDonald’s, 3032 Wabash Ave-(1 Non-Critical)
- Marathon Junction, 3000 S US Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)
- Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3510 Riverside Plaza-(1 Non-Critical)
- Hardee’s, 3381 S US Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
- Besty’s Pub N Grub, 2414 Praireton Rd
- Kroc’s Butcher Shop, 2626 S 7th St
- Next Step Foundation, 619 Washington Ave
- Burger King #13396, 1160 US Hwy 40
- Burger King #133, 4790 S US Hwy 41
- Big Lot’s #1729, 4650 Dixie Bee Rd
- Bites and Blessings, 115 S Fruitridge Ave
- Monical’s Pizza, 3704 S US Hwy 41
- Gingersnaps, 3125 S 3rd Pl
- Ripley’s Bar & Grill, 830 Oak St
- Vigo County Historical Society, 929 Wabash Ave
- Dollar General, 4540 S St Rd 63
- Domino’s Pizza, 4408 S 7th St
- Dollar General #3862, 735 W National Ave
- Dollar Tree Store #3164, 3648 S US Hwy 41
- Bucks Marathon, 4495 Erie Canal Rd
- Subway at Bucks Marathon, 4491 Erie Canal Rd
- Dunkin Donuts, 2424 S 3rd St
- Scout’s Pizzeria, 677 Wabash Ave
- Casey’s General Store, 3700 S 3rd St
- The Café, 2723 S 7th St
- CVS Pharmacy # 8639, 670 East Margaret
- Wabash Senior Activity Center, 300 S 5th St
- Third St Petro, 501 S 3rd St
- Approved to Open
- Woods Café, 3585 N Knoerle Pl