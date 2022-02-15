 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Central Indiana

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to Heavy Rain will be possible on Wednesday Night
and Thursday. Rainfall amounts of 2 inches or greater are
possible. This could result in Flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Vigo County food inspections for January 31, 2022 – February 12, 2022

  • Updated
  • 0
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for January 31, 2022 – February 12, 2022. 

Fazoli’s 2930 S 3rd St.-(2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Observed black and pink debris in ice machine and soda nozzles. Found gloves and other miscellaneous items in hand wash sink.

Penn Station East Coast Subs, 3642 S US Hwy 41 - (2 Critical) No date markings on sliced deli meat. Soda nozzles found with accumulated debris.

Bandanas Bar-B-Q, 3060 S US Hwy 4- (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Shredded cheese found at 44-45F, should be 41F or less. Chicken wings and bean meat found without date markings.

Royal Mandarin Express, 11 Meadows Shopping Center. - (2 Critical) Bowl of soapy water found in hand wash sink in kitchen. Rubber gloves observed in hand wash sink next to 3 bay sink. Several containers of raw cubed chicken found at room temperature. Stacked tubs of parfried chicken found under prep table at room temperature.

Patty Shack, 667 Wabash Ave. – (2 Critical) Foods found in toppings cooler temped at 49-52F should be 41F or less. Baked potato on steam table observed at 129F, should be kept at 135F.

Millions Crab Terre Haute, 5601 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Hand wash sink next to 3 bay sink not in working condition.

Panda Express, 3340 S US Hwy 41- (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Drive thru soda nozzles found with built up debris.

Wings Etc., 4680 S US Hwy 41 – (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) No date markings on pulled pork in sandwich maker prep table.

Wingstop, 2828 S 3rd St - (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found dirty towel in front of hand wash sink.

Joe Muggs #875, 3362 ( 1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found hand wash sink with built up debris, ice and coffee.

Speedway #5173, 3388 S US Hwy 41 –(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated black debris on soda nozzles.

Viking Food Mart, 1160 W US Hwy 40-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Ice chutes and soda nozzles observed with accumulated black debris.

Sam’s Southern Eatery, 920 S 3rd St-(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Found container in front hand wash sink.

Mama D’s, 1800 Wabash Ave-(1 Critical) No proof of certified food handler.

Dairy Queen Grill and Chill, 395 E Davis Dr. - (1 Critical) Observed black debris on fountain soda nozzles.

Pizza Gallery, 630 E Davis Dr. - (1 Critical) Shredded cheese and taco meat held longer than 7 days (discarded)

Subway #762, 3520 S US Hwy 41 -(1 Critical) Found Food debris in front hand wash sink.

Pizza Hut, 2400 S 3rd St-(1 Critical) Soda nozzles found with accumulated debris.

 

Establishments with non-critical violations 

  • Little Caesar’s, 2520 Wabash Ave-(3 Non-Critical)
  • Papa John’s, 1234 Wabash Ave-(3 Non-Critical)
  • Studio 12, 1242 Maple Ave-(2 Non-Critical)
  • Rally’s #9044, 129 S 3rd St-(1 Non-Critical)
  • Cannonball Harley Davidson, 3912 S US Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)
  • McDonald’s, 222 S 3rd St- (1 Non-Critical)
  • Domino’s, 955 Wabash Ave-(1 Non-Critical)
  • Moe’s Southwest Grill, 2828 S 3rd St-(1 Non-Critical)
  • McDonald’s, 3032 Wabash Ave-(1 Non-Critical)
  • Marathon Junction, 3000 S US Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)
  • Qdoba Mexican Grill, 3510 Riverside Plaza-(1 Non-Critical)
  • Hardee’s, 3381 S US Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

  • Besty’s Pub N Grub, 2414 Praireton Rd
  • Kroc’s Butcher Shop, 2626 S 7th St
  • Next Step Foundation, 619 Washington Ave
  • Burger King #13396, 1160 US Hwy 40
  • Burger King #133, 4790 S US Hwy 41
  • Big Lot’s #1729, 4650 Dixie Bee Rd
  • Bites and Blessings, 115 S Fruitridge Ave
  • Monical’s Pizza, 3704 S US Hwy 41
  • Gingersnaps, 3125 S 3rd Pl
  • Ripley’s Bar & Grill, 830 Oak St
  • Vigo County Historical Society, 929 Wabash Ave
  • Dollar General, 4540 S St Rd 63
  • Domino’s Pizza, 4408 S 7th St
  • Dollar General #3862, 735 W National Ave
  • Dollar Tree Store #3164, 3648 S US Hwy 41
  • Bucks Marathon, 4495 Erie Canal Rd
  • Subway at Bucks Marathon, 4491 Erie Canal Rd
  • Dunkin Donuts, 2424 S 3rd St
  • Scout’s Pizzeria, 677 Wabash Ave
  • Casey’s General Store, 3700 S 3rd St
  • The Café, 2723 S 7th St
  • CVS Pharmacy # 8639, 670 East Margaret
  • Wabash Senior Activity Center, 300 S 5th St
  • Third St Petro, 501 S 3rd St
  • Approved to Open
  • Woods Café, 3585 N Knoerle Pl

