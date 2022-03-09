Vigo County food inspections for February 28, 2022 – March 4, 2022

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel. .Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages are rising again due to previous rainfall over the weekend. Minor flooding is largely expected, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. Moderate flooding in the Seymour area on the East Fork White River is expected to persist into Thursday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1100 PM EST /1000 PM CST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river cabins begin to flood. North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near West Terre Haute begin to flood. Flooding closes more county roads. Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage was 20.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was 20.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.2 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&