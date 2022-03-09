Vigo County food inspections for February 28, 2022 – March 4, 2022

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages
are rising again due to previous rainfall over the weekend. Minor
flooding is largely expected, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land.  Moderate flooding in the Seymour area
on the East Fork White River is expected to persist into Thursday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1100 PM
EST /1000 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages
are rising again due to previous rainfall over the weekend. Minor
flooding is largely expected, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land.  Moderate flooding in the Seymour area
on the East Fork White River is expected to persist into Thursday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1100 PM
EST /1000 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 20.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.2
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages
are rising again due to previous rainfall over the weekend. Minor
flooding is largely expected, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land.  Moderate flooding in the Seymour area
on the East Fork White River is expected to persist into Thursday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1100 PM
EST /1000 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 19.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Wednesday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for February 28, 2022 – March 4, 2022. 

Pimento Sunoco, 13200 S US Hwy 41-(2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found egg batter for raw chicken at 68 F. Found sliced ham, cooked taco meat, house made chicken salads and fresh cut fruits all without date markings.

Real Hacienda, 2141 S St Rd. 46- (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles found unclean. Gnats observed in bar area and under soda machine in kitchen.

Delish Café East, 8775 Wabash Ave.- (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Meat loaf and pulled pork found without date markings. Taco meat, cottage cheese and Italian beef held longer than 7 days (Discarded)

West Vigo IGA, 1000 W. National Ave. – (2 Critical- 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles by meat display. Found chicken salad and seafood salads in walk in cooler without date markings.

Seelymart, 9681 E US Hwy 40- (2 Critical) Ice in ice machine found discolored. Hand wash sink draining very slowly, 3 basin sink has backed up standing water.

Quickshop Gas, 7890 E. Wabash Ave. -(1 Critical) No running water found at hand wash sink in kitchen.

Cheddar’s Casual Café, 4424 S US Hwy 41-(2 Non-Critical)

Hampton Inn Terre Haute, 3325 S US Hwy 41 -(2 Non-Critical)

Burger King, 2575 St Rd 46 - (1 Non-Critical)

Fraternal Order of Eagles, 823 Poplar St. - (1 Non-Critical)

Grandma Vera’s Café & Bakery, 1001 W. National Ave. -(1 Non-Critical)

Pat’s Café, 11890 S US Hwy 41- (1 Non-Critical)

Prairie Creek Country Mark, 15817 St. Rd. 63 -(1 Non-Critical)

Que Bueno’s Fresh Mexican, 1557 Ft Harrison Rd.-(1 Non-Critical)

Taco Casita, 2001 Wabash Ave-(1 Non-Critical)

Speedway, 2135 Wabash Ave. -(1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

  • American Legion Post 501, 1001 National Ave.
  • Babo’s Café, 2918 Wabash Ave.
  • Circle K, 6270 Wabash Ave.
  • CVS Pharmacy, 2021 Ft. Harrison Rd.
  • Davis Park Elementary School, 310 S. 18th St.
  • Dollar General, 7205 S. St. Rd. 46
  • Federal Coffee, 683/679 Wabash Ave.
  • Ft. Harrison Mini Mart, 1301 Ft. Harrison.
  • Fuqua Elementary School, 1111 Wheeler St.
  • Hoosier Prairie Elementary School, 2800 W. Harlan Rd.
  • Insomnia Cookies, 647 Cherry St.
  • Long John Silver’s, 2039 Lafayette Ave.
  • Lost Creek Elementary School, 6701 Wabash Ave.
  • Meadows Elementary, 55 S Brown Ave.
  • Meals on Wheels, 1621 S 25th St.
  • Menards, 1888 E. Jessica Dr.
  • Outback Steakhouse, 3700 S. US Hwy 41
  • Riley American Legion Post 328, 5602 S. Lama
  • Riley Elementary School, 6200 S Canal St.
  • Rollie’s Pizza, 5030 S 7th
  • Sugar Grove Elementary School, 2800 Wallace St.
  • Square Donuts, 2417 Ft. Harrison Rd.
  • Taco Bell, 3636 S US Hwy 41
  • Walgreens, 1300 Wabash Ave.
  • Wendy’s, 3421 S US Hwy 41
  • West Vigo Middle/High School, 4750 W. Sarah Myers Dr.

Establishments Approved to Open

  • Greeks Pizzeria, 600 Wabash Ave.
  • Terre Haute Convention Center, 800 Wabash

