Vigo County food inspections for February 28, 2022 – March 4, 2022

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for February 28, 2022 – March 4, 2022.
Pimento Sunoco, 13200 S US Hwy 41-(2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found egg batter for raw chicken at 68 F. Found sliced ham, cooked taco meat, house made chicken salads and fresh cut fruits all without date markings.
Real Hacienda, 2141 S St Rd. 46- (2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles found unclean. Gnats observed in bar area and under soda machine in kitchen.
Delish Café East, 8775 Wabash Ave.- (2 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Meat loaf and pulled pork found without date markings. Taco meat, cottage cheese and Italian beef held longer than 7 days (Discarded)
West Vigo IGA, 1000 W. National Ave. – (2 Critical- 1 Non-Critical) Observed accumulated debris on soda nozzles by meat display. Found chicken salad and seafood salads in walk in cooler without date markings.
Seelymart, 9681 E US Hwy 40- (2 Critical) Ice in ice machine found discolored. Hand wash sink draining very slowly, 3 basin sink has backed up standing water.
Quickshop Gas, 7890 E. Wabash Ave. -(1 Critical) No running water found at hand wash sink in kitchen.
Cheddar’s Casual Café, 4424 S US Hwy 41-(2 Non-Critical)
Hampton Inn Terre Haute, 3325 S US Hwy 41 -(2 Non-Critical)
Burger King, 2575 St Rd 46 - (1 Non-Critical)
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 823 Poplar St. - (1 Non-Critical)
Grandma Vera’s Café & Bakery, 1001 W. National Ave. -(1 Non-Critical)
Pat’s Café, 11890 S US Hwy 41- (1 Non-Critical)
Prairie Creek Country Mark, 15817 St. Rd. 63 -(1 Non-Critical)
Que Bueno’s Fresh Mexican, 1557 Ft Harrison Rd.-(1 Non-Critical)
Taco Casita, 2001 Wabash Ave-(1 Non-Critical)
Speedway, 2135 Wabash Ave. -(1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
- American Legion Post 501, 1001 National Ave.
- Babo’s Café, 2918 Wabash Ave.
- Circle K, 6270 Wabash Ave.
- CVS Pharmacy, 2021 Ft. Harrison Rd.
- Davis Park Elementary School, 310 S. 18th St.
- Dollar General, 7205 S. St. Rd. 46
- Federal Coffee, 683/679 Wabash Ave.
- Ft. Harrison Mini Mart, 1301 Ft. Harrison.
- Fuqua Elementary School, 1111 Wheeler St.
- Hoosier Prairie Elementary School, 2800 W. Harlan Rd.
- Insomnia Cookies, 647 Cherry St.
- Long John Silver’s, 2039 Lafayette Ave.
- Lost Creek Elementary School, 6701 Wabash Ave.
- Meadows Elementary, 55 S Brown Ave.
- Meals on Wheels, 1621 S 25th St.
- Menards, 1888 E. Jessica Dr.
- Outback Steakhouse, 3700 S. US Hwy 41
- Riley American Legion Post 328, 5602 S. Lama
- Riley Elementary School, 6200 S Canal St.
- Rollie’s Pizza, 5030 S 7th
- Sugar Grove Elementary School, 2800 Wallace St.
- Square Donuts, 2417 Ft. Harrison Rd.
- Taco Bell, 3636 S US Hwy 41
- Walgreens, 1300 Wabash Ave.
- Wendy’s, 3421 S US Hwy 41
- West Vigo Middle/High School, 4750 W. Sarah Myers Dr.
Establishments Approved to Open
- Greeks Pizzeria, 600 Wabash Ave.
- Terre Haute Convention Center, 800 Wabash