Vigo County food inspections for February 22, 2022 – February 25, 2022

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Here is a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for February 22, 2022 – February 25, 2022.
Long John Silver’s, 2021 Wabash Ave-(2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Salmon station cooler found at 47 F-48 F should be 41 F or less. Found cooked shrimp held past date of expiration.
Original Spaghetti, 2446 Wabash Ave. - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Ice machine found with accumulated black debris. Ham, pepperoni, salami and cheese found at 44 F-46 F should be 41F or less.
TGI Friday’s, 3401 S. US Hwy 41- (2 Critical) Front hand wash sink found with accumulated residue. Philly burger set found without date markings.
Cajun Café, 3401 S US Hwy 41. - (2 Critical) Ice machine found with accumulated debris.
Little Bear Coffee, 2720 Lafayette Ave. – (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Employee drinks observed on prep table with blenders.
Pizza Hut of North Terre Haute, 2001 Lafayette Ave. -(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed pink debris on ice machine in kitchen.
Dollar General, 2501 Maple Ave- (1 Critical) Found shredded cheese, sour cream, cottage cheese, strawberry milk, chicken nugget lunchables, half and half and French onion dip all found at 58F-63F in dairy cooler in backroom.
Jimmy John’s, 1110 Wabash Ave. – (1 Critical) Observed pink debris in fountain ice chute in seating area.
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 1655 S. 14th St. - (1 Critical) Rodent bait blocks scattered around perimeter of bar floor, shall be stored in covered, tamper-resistant bait stations.
Kroger, 4714 S US Hwy 41 (1 Critical) Hand wash sinks in bakery and deli found with accumulated debris.
Otter Creek Middle School, 4801 N Lafayette Ave. -(1 Critical) Dishwasher water temperature reaching 148 F, shall be 160 F to properly sanitize.
Show-Me’s, 2324 S. 3rd St. -(1 Critical) Raw chicken found at 48 F needs to be 41 F or less.
Pizza Hut Delivery, 1301 Wabash Ave. –(1 Non-Critical)
Wal-Mart Supercenter, 5555 S US Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
- 25th Street Tavern, 2452 1st Ave.
- AFC Sushi-Kroger, 4714 S US Hwy 41
- Asian Market, 673 Wabash Ave
- Cabin Pub and Grub, 1350 Hulman St.
- Corsair Café, 581 South Airport St.
- Dunkin Donuts, 2060 Lafayette Ave.
- Little Cee’s Pizza, 2522 Krumbharr
- North Vigo High School, 3434 Maple Ave.
- Oriental Market, 2501 S. 3rd St.
- Ouabache Elementary, 501 Maple Ave.
- Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 3551 S US Hwy 41
- Sarah’s Philippines Store, 114 N. 13th St.
- Starbuck’s Coffee Company, 2500 Wabash Ave.
- Terre Town Elementary School, 2121 Boston Ave.