Vigo County food inspections for February 22, 2022 – February 25, 2022

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork
White, lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring
on the Wabash River at Mount Carmel. The crest on the Wabash River
is past Mount Carmel, the crest on the White River is past Hazleton,
and the crest on the East Fork White River is near Shoals.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last as long as about March 8.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until about March 3.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 945 PM
CST /1045 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 17.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Tuesday was 19.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 9.5 feet Friday,
March 11.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork
White, lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring
on the Wabash River at Mount Carmel. The crest on the Wabash River
is past Mount Carmel, the crest on the White River is past Hazleton,
and the crest on the East Fork White River is near Shoals.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last as long as about March 8.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until about March 3.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 945 PM
CST /1045 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
20.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ was 21.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday evening and continue falling to 10.3 feet
Friday, March 11.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vigo County food inspections for February 22, 2022 – February 25, 2022

  • 0
Food inspections

WTHI File Photo (Chris Essex)

 By Chris Essex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Here is a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for February 22, 2022 – February 25, 2022. 

Long John Silver’s, 2021 Wabash Ave-(2 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Salmon station cooler found at 47 F-48 F should be 41 F or less. Found cooked shrimp held past date of expiration.

Original Spaghetti, 2446 Wabash Ave. - (2 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Ice machine found with accumulated black debris. Ham, pepperoni, salami and cheese found at 44 F-46 F should be 41F or less.

TGI Friday’s, 3401 S. US Hwy 41- (2 Critical) Front hand wash sink found with accumulated residue. Philly burger set found without date markings.

Cajun Café, 3401 S US Hwy 41. - (2 Critical) Ice machine found with accumulated debris.

Little Bear Coffee, 2720 Lafayette Ave. – (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Employee drinks observed on prep table with blenders.

Pizza Hut of North Terre Haute, 2001 Lafayette Ave. -(1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Observed pink debris on ice machine in kitchen.

Dollar General, 2501 Maple Ave- (1 Critical) Found shredded cheese, sour cream, cottage cheese, strawberry milk, chicken nugget lunchables, half and half and French onion dip all found at 58F-63F in dairy cooler in backroom.

Jimmy John’s, 1110 Wabash Ave. – (1 Critical) Observed pink debris in fountain ice chute in seating area.

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, 1655 S. 14th St. - (1 Critical) Rodent bait blocks scattered around perimeter of bar floor, shall be stored in covered, tamper-resistant bait stations.

Kroger, 4714 S US Hwy 41 (1 Critical) Hand wash sinks in bakery and deli found with accumulated debris.

Otter Creek Middle School, 4801 N Lafayette Ave. -(1 Critical) Dishwasher water temperature reaching 148 F, shall be 160 F to properly sanitize.

Show-Me’s, 2324 S. 3rd St. -(1 Critical) Raw chicken found at 48 F needs to be 41 F or less.

Pizza Hut Delivery, 1301 Wabash Ave. –(1 Non-Critical)

Wal-Mart Supercenter, 5555 S US Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)

Establishments with No Violations

  • 25th Street Tavern, 2452 1st Ave.
  • AFC Sushi-Kroger, 4714 S US Hwy 41
  • Asian Market, 673 Wabash Ave
  • Cabin Pub and Grub, 1350 Hulman St.
  • Corsair Café, 581 South Airport St.
  • Dunkin Donuts, 2060 Lafayette Ave.
  • Little Cee’s Pizza, 2522 Krumbharr
  • North Vigo High School, 3434 Maple Ave.
  • Oriental Market, 2501 S. 3rd St.
  • Ouabache Elementary, 501 Maple Ave.
  • Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, 3551 S US Hwy 41
  • Sarah’s Philippines Store, 114 N. 13th St.
  • Starbuck’s Coffee Company, 2500 Wabash Ave.
  • Terre Town Elementary School, 2121 Boston Ave.

News 10 at 6 producer

Producer of News 10 at 6. Have a question or story idea? Reach out to me!

Recommended for you