Vigo County first responders stepped in to help Sullivan in their time of need

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Several communities have joined in to help all the people affected by the tornado.
Vigo County deployed several first responders in the early hours of the response effort.
The Vigo County Emergency Management director says groups like the Honey Creek Fire Department responded quickly.
Firefighters and EMTs helped look for victims and clear houses.
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office and the Terre Haute Police Department also played a role in the relief effort.
Officers helped rescue people and secure dangerous areas. The director says Sullivan helped Vigo County during the 2008 flood.
The EMA is asking people who want to help not to self-deploy. Contact the Sullivan County Emergency Operations Center. Call 812-268-6257, ext 1.