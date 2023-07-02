Vigo County first responders react to recent storms

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There is no question that many in the Wabash Valley have been dealing with aftermath of recent storms. But because of local first responders, many in Vigo County can breathe a sigh of relief knowing they are on the front lines helping those who need it most.
First responders throughout the Wabash Valley have made sure to protect those living in their area. In Vigo County, they have been on the front line, making sure everyone is safe. Jeff Mason is a firefighter with the Terre Haute Fire Department. While his department stays ready, nothing could have prepared them for the recent storms.
"We are used to severe weather this time of year but i don't think that anybody predicted the severity of it and how much it was going to be affected by that." he said.
With upwards of 40,000 Vigo County residents without power following Thursday's storm, THFD were taking more calls than they ever have. With every call, came an answer.
"I know that one of our ambulances the other day did almost 30 calls in a 24 hour shift," he said. "That is unreal. I mean, they run a lot, but even for them that is a very high volume of calls."
Mason made it clear that those working as first responders have done what they can to help those who are in need of the most help.
"One of the things about our department that I think is fantastic is that everybody has just adapted and is working hard," he said. "You aren't going to hear people complain, that are doing their job."
Mason did mention that it is still important to only call 911 in the case of an emergency as those calls should be reserved for those who need it most right now.