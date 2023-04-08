Vigo County Fairgrounds held a chicken noodle dinner and a silent auction in preparation for fair season

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It might not be chilly outside anymore, but it's always a good time for some hot soup! Folks in Vigo County got together to enjoy some delicious food today!
The Vigo County Fairgrounds held a chicken noodle dinner at its Wabash Valley Banquet Center. They also hosted a silent auction to fund all maintenance accounts on the fairgrounds.
This is just one event that helps them prepare for fair season.
"Because we're privately owned, we are responsible for our own revenue. Between the fair and the rentals, the events we hold, this just helps to maintain the property basically," said Jenny Hamilton, fairgrounds manager.
This was actually the first year they've held this event. Organizers hope to continue in the future.