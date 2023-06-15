Vigo County Fair offers ways to showcase attendee talents

Vigo County Fair goers can showcase their talent and compete for ribbons and awards in the Vigo County Fair Open Class, Baker's Best, and BBQ contest.
Open class entries will be taken 8:30 am.-noon Saturday, July 8. Open Class exhibits are open to everyone.
Books and exhibitor numbers are available at the Purdue Extension office, 275 Ohio Street from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The 16th Annual Baker's Best competition will be Wednesday, July 12, and the Open Class BBQ Contest is Friday, July 14.
This year's Baker's Best contest flavor is apricot.
More information is available through the Vigo County Purdue Extension Office at 812-462-3371 or wrigh509@purdue.edu.