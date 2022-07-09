Vigo County Fair celebrates opening day

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to take a trip down to the Wabash Valley fairgrounds. That's because the Vigo County Fair is back in town for another year of fun!
The historic Vigo County Fair has held a special place in the hearts of Wabash Valley families for decades. From rides to delicious fair food, and exciting games, there is something for the whole family to enjoy!
The fair will be in town until Saturday, July 16 at the fairgrounds on US-41. Special events can start as early as 9:00 a.m. and last until dusk.
