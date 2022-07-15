Vigo County Fair brings a positive boost to the local economy

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the largest county fairs in the Wabash Valley is in its final days. But the impact this fair will leave behind goes way beyond all of the fun, laughs, and smiles!
Harper and her family came to the Vigo County Fair this year all together for the first time, and it's all to make forever memories.
"She is excited to have her first funnel cake," Allissa Williams, Harper's mom said. "I am excited to have all of my 'firsts' with her. I think that is my favorite memory."
From rides like the flying elephants to games like the cup shooter, there's a little something for everyone.
But its not just fun and games for families like this one. The fair is having a larger impact on the county as a whole.
"All of our food vendors and people that are setting up here are all local," Jenny Hamilton, the fairgrounds manager, said. "So, no matter what, you are helping your community. You are not just helping the fairgrounds or the 4-H project, but you are helping local people that have local businesses that come and set up here."
And bringing back money to the local community is especially needed now during a difficult time for our economy.
"We were a little concerned," Hamilton said. "But the community has stepped up to support the fairgrounds, and it's just been great so far. I think gas prices kept people local this year, which is not a bad thing."
The fair operates on all things local like local workers, local vendors, and local food. Keeping things local is not only helping the Vigo County economy thrive, but it's also letting people like Harper and her family continue to enjoy all the fair has to offer!
The fair will continue through the rest of this weekend. To finish off the fair fun, country music star, Josh Turner will be in the grandstands for a concert this Sunday.