Vigo County Fair Association gets more money to make improvements to fairgrounds

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds will get more money to make improvements.
The Vigo County Fair Association gave a special presentation Monday at the redevelopment commission meeting.
County fair officials touched on all of the improvements they have made to the grounds this past year. These improvements were made possible with the $125,000 the commission gave them.
Now, the commission has agreed to give another $150,000 to the fairgrounds! That money will go toward infrastructure, new restrooms, and overall maintenance.
Fairgrounds manager, Jenny Hamilton says this money will help make the facility a destination for families.
"It's a very unique property. We have 135 acres, we're privately owned, and we house one of the biggest county fairs in the state. So, we're just really excited to be able to improve on what we already have," Hamilton said.
Both groups hope to form a multi-year partnership in the near future.