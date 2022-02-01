Vigo County establishment health inspections released

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department has released food inspections for the week of January 24, 2022 – January 29, 2022.
Wendy’s #30210, 229 S 3rd St.-(1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Sanitizer not measured in three bay sink.
Marco’s Pizza, 1101 S 25th St - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No proof of certified food handler on staff.
Roly Poly, 424 Wabash Ave – (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles found with accumulated debris.
Subway #18135, 1014 S 3rd St. - (1 Critical) Fountain drink nozzles observed with accumulated debris.
Maui Stop & Shop #2, 2601 S 3rd St. – (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Several items in hot case found at 107-127F, should be at least 135F or above.
Ben’s Soft Pretzels, 5555 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical) Uncovered employee drink found on prep table by fountain drink station…needs to have a lid.
Starbucks Coffee, 3017 S US Hwy 41- (1 Critical) No sanitizer measured in wiping cloth buckets.
Monical’s Pizza, 2147 S St Rd 46. – (1 Critical) Sanitizer levels not measured in mechanical dishwasher.
Wise Pies Pizza and Subs, 9 S 6th St - (1 Critical) Crab ragoon found without date marking.
Bob Evans Restaurant #58, 255 E Margaret Ave. - (1 Critical) Found carton of eggs in prep cooler at 63 degrees and above.
Subway, 1485 Ft Harrison Rd. - (1 Critical) Sanitizer levels in 3 bay sink and wiping cloth bucket found to low.
5th Street Nutrition, 428 Wabash Ave - (2 Non-Critical)
Denny’s Restaurant #138, 233 S 3rd St (2 Non-Critical)
Long John Silvers, 3485 S US Hwy –( 2 Non-Critical)
Coffee Cup, 2525 Wabash Ave.- (1 Non-Critical)
Holiday Inn Terre Haute, 3300 S US Hwy 41- (1 Non-Critical)
Panera Bread Bakery Café, 5653 S US Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)
Papa John’s Pizza, 4842 US Hwy 41 S-(1 Non-Critical)
Establishments with No Violations
Dollar Tree, 1361 Ft Harrison
Menards, 1380 Ft Harrison
Mod Superfast Pizza, 3580 S US Hwy 41
Family Dollar, 1916 S 3rd St
Subway, 1735 N 3rd St
Taco Bell, 3132 E Wabash Ave
Aldi, 2322 St Rd 46
Dollar General Store #14384, 1720 S 25th St
Hardee’s, 200 N 3rd St
Dollar General #4386, 63 Southland Ctr
Gordon Food Services, 5000 S 7th St
Denny’s Restaurant #392, 3442 US Hwy 41
Loose Goose Coffee Company, 3020 S 7th St
Culver’s of Terre Haute, 5530 New Margaret Dr
Meijer Store #285, 5600 New Margaret Dr
Dollar Tree, 2191 S St Rd 46
Tropical Smoothie Café, 3400 S Us Hwy 41
What’s the Scoop, 5040 S 7th St
Climbing Café, 5070 S 7th St
Crossroads Nutrition, 5137 S US Hwy 41
Speedway #5196, 6587 US Hwy 41
Walgreens, 3603 S US Hwy 41
Five Guys, 5399 S US Hwy 41
Aldi Foods #65, 5501 S SR 41
Approved to Open
Jimmy Johns, 2805 S 3rd St
Babo’s Café, 2918 Wabash Ave