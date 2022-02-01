 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO
1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A brief period of sleet and freezing rain followed by
heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations in excess of 7
inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and west central
Indiana.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

&&

Vigo County establishment health inspections released

  • Updated
  • 0
Moldy cheese and black debris: Vigo Co. Health Dept. food inspections for October 11 – October 23

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department has released food inspections for the week of January 24, 2022 – January 29, 2022.

Wendy’s #30210, 229 S 3rd St.-(1 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Sanitizer not measured in three bay sink.

Marco’s Pizza, 1101 S 25th St - (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) No proof of certified food handler on staff.

Roly Poly, 424 Wabash Ave – (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Soda nozzles found with accumulated debris.

Subway #18135, 1014 S 3rd St. - (1 Critical) Fountain drink nozzles observed with accumulated debris.

Maui Stop & Shop #2, 2601 S 3rd St. – (1 Critical, 1 Non-Critical) Several items in hot case found at 107-127F, should be at least 135F or above.

Ben’s Soft Pretzels, 5555 S US Hwy 41-(1 Critical) Uncovered employee drink found on prep table by fountain drink station…needs to have a lid.

Starbucks Coffee, 3017 S US Hwy 41- (1 Critical) No sanitizer measured in wiping cloth buckets.

Monical’s Pizza, 2147 S St Rd 46. – (1 Critical) Sanitizer levels not measured in mechanical dishwasher.

Wise Pies Pizza and Subs, 9 S 6th St - (1 Critical) Crab ragoon found without date marking.

Bob Evans Restaurant #58, 255 E Margaret Ave. - (1 Critical) Found carton of eggs in prep cooler at 63 degrees and above.

Subway, 1485 Ft Harrison Rd. - (1 Critical) Sanitizer levels in 3 bay sink and wiping cloth bucket found to low.

5th Street Nutrition, 428 Wabash Ave - (2 Non-Critical)

Denny’s Restaurant #138, 233 S 3rd St (2 Non-Critical)

Long John Silvers, 3485 S US Hwy –( 2 Non-Critical)

Coffee Cup, 2525 Wabash Ave.- (1 Non-Critical)

Holiday Inn Terre Haute, 3300 S US Hwy 41- (1 Non-Critical)

Panera Bread Bakery Café, 5653 S US Hwy 41-(1 Non-Critical)

Papa John’s Pizza, 4842 US Hwy 41 S-(1 Non-Critical)

 

Establishments with No Violations

Dollar Tree, 1361 Ft Harrison

Menards, 1380 Ft Harrison

Mod Superfast Pizza, 3580 S US Hwy 41

Family Dollar, 1916 S 3rd St

Subway, 1735 N 3rd St

Taco Bell, 3132 E Wabash Ave

Aldi, 2322 St Rd 46

Dollar General Store #14384, 1720 S 25th St

Hardee’s, 200 N 3rd St

Dollar General #4386, 63 Southland Ctr

Gordon Food Services, 5000 S 7th St

Denny’s Restaurant #392, 3442 US Hwy 41

Loose Goose Coffee Company, 3020 S 7th St

Culver’s of Terre Haute, 5530 New Margaret Dr

Meijer Store #285, 5600 New Margaret Dr

Dollar Tree, 2191 S St Rd 46

Tropical Smoothie Café, 3400 S Us Hwy 41

What’s the Scoop, 5040 S 7th St

Climbing Café, 5070 S 7th St

Crossroads Nutrition, 5137 S US Hwy 41

Speedway #5196, 6587 US Hwy 41

Walgreens, 3603 S US Hwy 41

Five Guys, 5399 S US Hwy 41

Aldi Foods #65, 5501 S SR 41

Approved to Open

Jimmy Johns, 2805 S 3rd St

Babo’s Café, 2918 Wabash Ave

 

