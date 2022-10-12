Vigo County employees will now receive a higher salary raise in 2023 - learn the details

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - All county employees will now receive a 4% salary increase in 2023. That's after a 4-3 vote made by the Vigo County Council at what was a heated meeting on Tuesday.
Councilwoman Vicki Weger made the motion to up the pay raise from the initial 2.5% approved last month. Councilman Todd Thacker seconded that motion.
"These people are needing that money right now, they need money and they're hurting right now. So, we needed to do the right thing and that's what we did," Councilman Thacker said.
Councilwoman Marie Thiesz and President Aaron Loudermilk followed.
The Vigo County Highway Department came out in waves. Brad Halleck is an operator for the county highway. He says this extra money will help in more ways than one.
"It's definitely going to help retain employees and recruiting is going to increase as well. It's positive," county highway operator Brad Halleck said.
It's not only the highway dept. employees that are getting this raise. It's all general employees, merit officers, and elected officials.
"In a time when we have 7% to 8% inflation, we can't sit around and wait until we hear a study from a consultant," Thacker said.
The council is still waiting on a salary study from Baker Tilly, a consulting firm. They were expecting the results months ago.
The three dissenting council members were Brenda Wilson, Travis Norris, and David Thompson. Wilson said didn't want to jump the gun without receiving the study results. Norris said he wanted to see employees get a higher raise than 4%, as well as be smart when it comes to budgeting in 2023. Thompson suggested a clothing stipend or an extra personal day in its place.
The council will sign the recalculated budget in November and the official funding will start in January.
In other council news:
The county council approved a request from CASA for more money.
It's an organization that helps give abused and neglected children a voice.
Recently, CASA has struggled to stay afloat, due to the loss of state grant money.
It's not only the money the organization is worried about. Leaders say they're losing employees left and right.
On Tuesday, the county council gave CASA an additional $6,100. It's to help pay the part-time employees until the end of the year.
The council hopes to give the organization more help as it needs it.