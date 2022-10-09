Vigo County Emergency Election Ballot Meeting is still leaving some concerned

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials are raising concerns over ballot issues for this upcoming election, and this weekend the Vigo County Election Board held an Emergency Meeting to address these concerns.
Last week, both the Democratic and Republican party chairmen jointly wrote a letter asking for the correction, of what they viewed, as an improper ballot.
After reviewing the letter, John Kesler, President of the Vigo County Election Board, called for an emergency meeting.
Kesler explained why he thought an emergency meeting was necessary.
"When we did the public testing of the voting machines I saw a situation that I thought might cause confusion," he said.
That confusion was not having all candidates' names appear on the same screen for electronic voting machines. Rather, a red "next" button at the bottom of the screen sending you to another screen that has the rest of the candidates.
While no laws were broken, many members of the public argued the ballots do not meet the spirit of the law.
The Vigo County Clerk, Brad Newman, explained that he believes the issue is not big enough for the cost that it would take to fix.
"After the creation of the ballot it turned out that there were a few races where you could have to scroll to see all of the candidates," he said. "There was nothing intentional with the process."
One of the members of the public was Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns. He explained that, while this impacts him directly, it's more about the people casting the votes. Not who the votes are casted for.
"It's a simple fix," he said. "It should have never gotten to this point."
At the end of the meeting, Kesler made a motion for the ballots to be fixed but neither Newman or Republican board member, Brian Garcia seconded that motion. Thus, there will be no change to the election ballots before early voting begins.
Early voting begins Wednesday, October 12.