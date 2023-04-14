Vigo County elementary schools take part in Battle of the Books

VIGP COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County elementary school students got a chance to test their knowledge on Friday.
The school corporation hosted the "Battle of the Books."
Students were tasked with reading 20 books over the course of the school year. Then, they're asked trivia questions about each book.
Teams compete against each other until only the champions remain. School leaders say it's a great way to encourage students to read.
The winners of today's battle of the books were Dixie Bee, GT and Riley Elementary School.
After the champions were crowned the students got to meet the author of one of the books they read. Each student got a signed copy of the book.