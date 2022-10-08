Vigo County election officials prepare for the Emergency Election Board Meeting

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing to learn more information surrounding concerns about ballot issues for this upcoming election in Vigo County. This is all before Sunday's Emergency Election Board Meeting at the courthouse.
Right now, there are concerns that this year's electronic ballot could be unfair.
The issue was brought up after a public test on voting machines earlier this week. On pages listing more than one race, some candidates names have been cut off.
Instead, voters will need to scroll down to see the complete list of candidates' which may lead to confusion.
One of the races affected is for Vigo County Prosecutor.
News 10 spoke with both Democrat, Johnny Vaughn, and Republican, Terry Modesitt who are both running this year.
Vaughn is one of the candidates you have to "scroll to see." He says this is a necessary change before Vigo County residents cast their votes.
"This needs to be fixed regardless of the cost to assure this is a fair election and to guarantee the people that this election is fair and accurate," Vaughn said.
When we spoke to the current Vigo County Prosecutor, Terry Modesitt, he said that if this is something causing confusion and creating an unfair election, it should be changed.
But, at the same time, he says he doesn't think that it's currently creating an unfair or biased election.
He says if it isn't really causing issues with voters, he would hate to see a substantial amount of taxpayer money be used to solve it.
We also have new statements from both the Vigo County Democratic and Republican Central Committee Chairmen.
Together, Democratic Chairman, Joe Etling, and Republican Chairman, Randall Gentry, released a joint statement:
"The names of all candidates for public office in Vigo County in the general election should appear on the same ballot screen when the ballot is accessed by a voter. The current format does not reflect the name of both candidates for the Office of Prosecuting Attorney and County Commissioner on the ballot screen.
The statement goes on to say they hope the issue is resolved at Sunday's Emergency Election Board Meeting or by the very latest before early voting begins.
The Emergency Election Board Meeting to discuss these ballot concerns will be happening this Sunday at 8:30 a.m. This will be at the Vigo County Courthouse. It will also be live-streamed at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/vigocountyclerk.