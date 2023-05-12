Vigo County election officials certify election results

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County election officials met Friday to certify the primary election results.
This process happens after every election. There were 23 provisional ballots to review.
All but two were rejected.
Those ballots are given to people who have an uncertain eligibility to vote.
Vigo County Clerk Brad Newman says the number of provisional ballots has dropped throughout his time in office.
"Educating the voters is just as important as anything and how to vote in the little things that go into it," Newman said.n
The provisional ballots did not change any race winners.