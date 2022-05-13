Vigo County election board works to certify ballots from May primary

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's primary election may be over, but the Vigo County election board is still hard at work.
The board met to certify several ballots from last week's election. This includes properly identifying ballots and ballot signatures.
The board reviewed 12 provisional ballots, six of them from voters not registered in Vigo County.
In addition to reviewing ballots, the board elected John A. Kesler II as the new board president.
Former president, Kara Anderson, resigned from the position.