Vigo County Education Foundation receives $10,000 donation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An act of remembrance will be used to boost education efforts in the community.
The Hometown Savings Bank donated $10,000 to the Vigo County Education Foundation.
The donation was in honor of its late bank director, Tom Templeton and his wife, Carol.
The money will be used to set up the Thomas and Carol Templeton Endowment.
News 10 spoke with Jane Templeton Nichols, the executive director of the Education Foundation and daughter of Tom and Carol, about this endowment's meaning.
"The impact this will have on our students is immense. This will allow teachers to enrich their classrooms and infuse them with creativity and enrichment, and we are deeply grateful," Templeton Nichols said.
She said her parents were big supporters of Vigo County's public schools.