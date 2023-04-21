Vigo County Education Foundation hosts Business and Bagels event

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Education Foundation board of directors invited the community to learn what the school corporation's been up to.
The foundation hosted its Business and Bagels event.
There, students and teachers gave presentations, showing what they'd learned.
Participants got to have a tasty breakfast -- bagels were of course included.
The foundation honored Centerpoint Energy Foundation, a long-time donor for supporting day tutoring efforts.
"Tutoring in language arts and writing development to help those struggling learners with one-on-one and small group intervention. It's made a tremendous difference, so we're really grateful," Jane Nichols told us.
Participants also got to tour the Deming Early Learning Center to see what the school has to offer.