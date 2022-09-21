Vigo County driver cited for leaving the scene of crash - after getting hit by two trains

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vigo County released more information about a Wednesday morning crash involving a train.
It happened around 4:30 at a railroad crossing near Lucas Street and Jamison Road. That's in northern Vigo County.
Police said the driver of the car tried to turn his vehicle around and was hit by two different trains. That's when the driver got out of the destroyed car and walked away.
Police said the crash also damaged several train cars.
Police said they found the driver walking down the road, away from the crash.
The person was cited for leaving the scene and for driving on expired tags.