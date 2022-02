VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County dispatch has spent the week getting ready for dangerous weather conditions.

They told us they are ready to take 9-1-1 calls if an emergency happens in the coming days.

The Vigo County 9-1-1 Director says you should avoid going out - if you can.

If you do need help, do not leave your car. Try and get out of the road and turn on your hazards.

They have two backup power systems in place if they need to use them.