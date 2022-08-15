Vigo County Deputy Prosecutor facing charges for driving under the influence

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local public official is facing charges for driving under the influence over the weekend in Vigo County.
According to the West Terre Haute Police Department, Vigo County Deputy Prosecutor Kevin O'Reilly was pulled over early Sunday morning.
Reports say he unsafely switched lanes. It's important to note, that no one was hurt.
O'Reilly is a Vigo County Deputy Prosecutor. He specializes in sex and child victim crimes.
The probable cause affidavit states that around 3 a.m. on Sunday, he was pulled over on National Road in West Terre Haute for driving into the other lane. He's also said to have been making unsafe swerving movements.
From here, the officer learned O'Reilly was driving his car with a blood alcohol level of .241. That's over double the legal limit.
O'Reilly was taken to the Vigo County Jail.
On Monday, News 10 spoke with Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt to find out how a case like this would be handled.
"I was disappointed to hear the news. We've already requested a special prosecutor. The case was handled as far as the sheriff's department like anybody else -- whether they're a prosecutor or not a prosecutor," Modesitt said.
Modesitt says they've turned over all jurisdiction on this case to avoid any conflict of interest.
O'Reilly's Monday appearance in court was canceled due to judicial action.