Vigo County courts closed Monday, after storms impact staff

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Due to the impact of the recent severe weather, the Vigo County Courts and Clerk's Office will be closed on Monday, July 3.
Chris Newton, the President of Vigo County Judges, says many of the staff members are still without power and reliable cell service.
Meanwhile, county government offices will be open. The commissioners said some may be short-staffed, but they'll do their best and be open for business.
Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said City Hall will be open Monday.