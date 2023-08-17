Vigo County Council will decide the fate of the Vigo County Drug Court

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Drug Court is struggling financially. At the most recent Vigo County Council meeting, the drug court submitted a request for an additional $25,000.
Right now, the court has only around $10,000 to get through the rest of this year. And if the council doesn't take action to fund it, the court may cease to exist.
After years of helping people become better versions of themselves, the Vigo County Drug Court is in desperate need of some help itself.
Today, Billy Joe Henry is the senior pastor at The Bridge Church in Terre Haute. But back in 1996, he was going through the drug court program with Judge Barbara Brugnaux.
"She was able to help me see the difference between making good choices and bad choices. At the end of the day, with God's help, here I am, 27 years later," said Henry.
Since his time in the drug court, Henry has been using his platform and experience to provide help and guidance for people stuck in drug addiction.
"We have two recovery homes here at The Bridge Church. We have the Pheonix Houses ran by Deanna Griffin," said Henry. "Just helping these people, these young people today, that are going through what I went through years ago to learn how to stay sober."
Right now, the country is suffering through a drug epidemic. And that can be seen even here in Terre Haute and Vigo County. So much so, that the state and federal grants the drug and veterans courts operate off of - are drying up quickly.
Now the county court system is looking to funnel money into both programs for the rest of this year and next.
"A stream-line better service for the citizens of Vigo County and I think this will be a blessing, not just for this court system and not just for the people that are in there, but also for their families," said Chris Newton, Vigo County Chief judge.
Both Judge Newton and Pastor Henry say that this drug court is absolutely cruicial to societal health, and it can help people learn that..
"You're not always an alcoholic. You're not always a drug addict. You can actually be healed from this. You can grow out of this," said Henry. "That's another thing I love about the drug court is they help you to recognize your mistakes do not define you."
The Vigo County Council actually tabled this request, because current Judge Matthew Sheehan was unable to make it to answer questions from the council. They will cast a vote at the next meeting on September 12.