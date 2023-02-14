Vigo County Council waiting for Baker Tilly study to address county employee raises, tables majority of items

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council chambers were packed once again, and so was the agenda. There were over 30 items up for council's approval at Tuesday's meeting.
In the crowd were many county employees and department heads.
These include the juvenile center, clerk's office, prosecutor's office, and juvenile court -- also known as "CASA."
All of the departments sang the same tune.
They need more money from the council to keep current employees and to hire new ones. According to department heads, they are all underpaid and understaffed.
On Tuesday, the council tabled every single request -- except for one. The council approved to support CASA adding two more staffers.
For the other requests, Council President Todd Thacker says they are waiting for the results from the Baker Tilly Compensation Study. Thacker says it will help them better understand each department's needs.
"We want to be fair to everybody. We're not experts on what the market is. So, we employ somebody to give us that information," Council President Todd Thacker said.
Thacker appointed three council members to a new Baker Tilly board. These are Councilwoman Marie Theisz, Councilman David Thompson, and himself. He says this will help expedite the process and keep things organized.
The council will revisit these items in March, after looking at the study.
Also at Monday's meeting -- more discussion on the Commissioner's plan for nearly $21 million in American Rescue Plan Act money, or ARPA.
Last week, Vigo County commissioners and RJL Solutions presented a thorough plan for the money. It included infrastructure improvements, housing and services for youth, animals, and the disabled.
The plan was not up for council approval due to a miscommunication.
However, Thacker says the council, along with the community, still have a lot of questions.
"What are the details," President Thacker said.
"How are we spending this money? What are you going to do if we have $10 million on housing? What's that look like? Why do we need to give money to ISU? Why do we need to give money to Rose Hulman? Why do we need to give money to Saint Mary of the Woods College?"
The council wants the commissioner's to hold public input sessions on the plan. The commissioners are on board.
Finally, the council approved the Vigo County Sheriff's request for 12 additional jailers, which satisfies the federal judge's request.