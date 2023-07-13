Vigo County Council votes to approve "A Generational Opportunity"

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council held a special meeting tonight. The council approved a 10-year, 100 percent real and personal tax abatement for two major companies. As we've told you before, the lithium battery company, Entek and Wabash Valley Resources are getting the abatements. County officials believe this means big development for the valley.
In a month where no regular meeting was scheduled, Vigo County leaders held a special meeting to act quickly on what's being called "a generational opportunity."
With these abatements, Wabash Valley Resources is set to expand its facility. Its abatement allows for an estimated $700 million investment, creating an additional nearly 110 permanent jobs for the Valley. Wabash Valley Resources also reported they got the draft from the EPA permitting carbon sequestration.
Entek is set to buy over 300 acres of land in Industrial Park 2 in Vigo County. This will be a $1.5 billion investment, which will create up to 600 construction jobs and over 640 permanent jobs by the end of 2027.
County officials say they've never seen development like this before. Both Entek and the council are excited for the development, but they want to make sure the community comes first.
"We're bringing a lot of income and a lot of jobs. I think we're gonna grow the community. I think that's the ultimate goal - is to improve the quality of life in the Wabash Valley," said Todd Thacker, president of Vigo County Council.
"Everywhere that we have a plan, we try to integrate into the community and support the community - because without community support - we're nothing. So it's very very important to us that we find our way into the community and do what's right to help the community," said Larry Keith, CEO of Entek.
Now, Entek is set to close on the property. The company is hopeful it'll start construction before winter.