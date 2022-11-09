Vigo County Council tables Saturn Petcare's tax abatement request

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A German-based dog food company planning to expand in Vigo County will have to wait a little longer.
You may recall Saturn Petcare is asking for a 100% personal and real 10-year tax abatement. On Tuesday, the Vigo County Council decided that its tax abatement request needed some changes.
The council wants to make sure the language in the request is accurate before final approval.
If approved, the company's plan is to use the extra money to build a larger freezer to store more dog food ingredients.
Company leaders also plan on adding another line of production. They say these improvements will bring more jobs to the area.
Councilman Todd Thacker says the council is on board, but they want to see a finalized agreement that ensures the use of local workers.
So, it tabled the vote.
"We had some questions about it. The attorney for Saturn Petcare offered up an opportunity for us to get together and work out some issues," Councilman Todd Thacker said.
The council has a tentative plan to meet for a special meeting on Dec. 6 at 4 p.m. to vote on this.
Also at Tuesday's meeting, Vigo County Highway Department employees came out in waves. There was talk that the recently approved 4% raise for county employees could be rescinded, but nothing came of it. The raise still stands.