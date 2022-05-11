Vigo County Council tables funding for Riley Spur Trail project

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, Vigo County Commissioners got one step closer to fulfilling their vision of a 6-mile walking trail on the old abandoned Riley spur tracks. However, there is one more important thing they need before they can get started.
The Vigo County Council approved a resolution that allows the commissioners to move forward with the acquisition of the easement rights from the Indiana Railroad.
An ordinance was also approved, that states the purchase of the easement for the Riley Spur Trail cannot exceed $250,000.
Now, the only thing missing is the funding.
The commissioners are asking for $390,000 from the council. That is a huge decrease from their initial ask of $1.3 million.
"$250,000 for the easement, and then $140,000 to clean up the railroad ties. That's at their request, and at their demand...so we're okay with that," Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns said.
The rest of the money was going to be used to cover building costs.
Kearns says they are now looking at grants and funding opportunities to foot the construction bill.
He says he is frustrated that the project is once again stopped in its tracks.
"I think this is going to be our fifth council meeting if I'm doing my math right. Realistically, it should have been done in two. Until the council feels that they are ready to move forward, and they have had all questions answered, I respect that process."
One council member was not ready to move forward with the finances at Tuesday's meeting. So, the council chose to table the funding vote.
The project has been a heated topic at recent meetings.
A handful of residents are concerned that the trail will raise taxes, strip them of their privacy, and cause liability issues.
"I want my property back," a concerned Riley resident said.
Others are excited about the opportunity...
"Well, I just think it's good because it gives people a place to go out and exercise, and stay safe doing it. Maybe, lose a little weight which I obviously need to do," trail supporter Bob Bange said.
If the council approves the $390,000 next meeting, the removal of the ties will begin this summer.
The council will meet on May 31st to further discuss funding.