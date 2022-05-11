 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash
River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this
coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday /8:15 PM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:15 PM CDT Wednesday /8:15 PM EDT Wednesday/ was
18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 5.8 feet
Saturday, May 21.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vigo County Council tables funding for Riley Spur Trail project

  • Updated
  • 0

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, Vigo County Commissioners got one step closer to fulfilling their vision of a 6-mile walking trail on the old abandoned Riley spur tracks. However, there is one more important thing they need before they can get started.

The Vigo County Council approved a resolution that allows the commissioners to move forward with the acquisition of the easement rights from the Indiana Railroad.

An ordinance was also approved, that states the purchase of the easement for the Riley Spur Trail cannot exceed $250,000.

Now, the only thing missing is the funding.

The commissioners are asking for $390,000 from the council. That is a huge decrease from their initial ask of $1.3 million.

"$250,000 for the easement, and then $140,000 to clean up the railroad ties. That's at their request, and at their demand...so we're okay with that," Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns said.

The rest of the money was going to be used to cover building costs.

Kearns says they are now looking at grants and funding opportunities to foot the construction bill.

He says he is frustrated that the project is once again stopped in its tracks.

"I think this is going to be our fifth council meeting if I'm doing my math right. Realistically, it should have been done in two. Until the council feels that they are ready to move forward, and they have had all questions answered, I respect that process."

One council member was not ready to move forward with the finances at Tuesday's meeting. So, the council chose to table the funding vote.

The project has been a heated topic at recent meetings.

A handful of residents are concerned that the trail will raise taxes, strip them of their privacy, and cause liability issues.

"I want my property back," a concerned Riley resident said.

Others are excited about the opportunity...

"Well, I just think it's good because it gives people a place to go out and exercise, and stay safe doing it. Maybe, lose a little weight which I obviously need to do," trail supporter Bob Bange said.

If the council approves the $390,000 next meeting, the removal of the ties will begin this summer.

The council will meet on May 31st to further discuss funding.

