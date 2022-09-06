Vigo County Council President Aaron Loudermilk proposes plan to pay off jail bond 10 years early

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, Vigo County Council President Aaron Loudermilk proposed a plan to pay off the jail bond by July 2029.
That would be 10 years early.
The president said the jail is bringing in more revenue than expected, and he wants to put this extra money in a debt service reserve.
That, along with revenue from both the correctional rehab and special purpose facilities.
David Thompson -- the head of the budget committee -- says it'll save taxpayers millions of dollars.
"It can save taxpayers $62 million in that 10-year period. I think it's a great opportunity for the council to do this, and put money back into the taxpayer's pockets," Thompson said.
The council will vote on this next Tuesday.