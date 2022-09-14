Vigo County Council launches plan to pay off jail debt 10 years early - here's how it will work

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County taxpayers could see a drop in the tax rate in the next decade. That's after the Vigo County Council passed a plan to pay off the new jail debt 10 years early at a packed meeting Tuesday night.
The proposal was made by council president Aaron Loudermilk earlier this month.
"The ordinance is to use the excess revenue stream that we have coming in, and put it in a reserve fund to pay off the jail in 2029, " President Aaron Loudermilk said.
He says that would mean combining the excess money from both the special purpose fund and the correctional rehabilitation facilities fund to pay off the jail.
Right now, the jail is bringing in nearly one million dollars more in revenue than expected.
"Our community is being taxed more than what they should be," head of the budget committee David Thompson said.
Thompson says this is a step in the right direction.
"The taxpayer is saving $62 million dollars in that 10 years. A minimum of 62 million dollars."
He says taxpayers can expect the .25% special purpose income tax they're paying now to disappear in 2029 -- if the council at the time is on board.
In the meantime, the majority of the current council is excited about it! However, one member has her concerns.
"We may have to use the money that we anticipate putting away to pay off the jail, to add more cells," Councilwoman Vicki Weger said.
Weger says, unfortunately, the new jail isn't big enough for the number of Vigo County inmates scattered throughout the state. She says she wants to save the money for likely additions in the future.
News 10 asked about the timing of this proposal with the upcoming general election. President Aaron Loudermilk is running for office -- both he and councilman David Thompson said "the timing just worked out that way."