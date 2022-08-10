Vigo County Council fine-tuning 2023 budget - see the latest numbers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council continues to fine-tune its 2023 budget.
The budget is paid for through property taxes, income taxes, fees, and miscellaneous revenue.
The proposed budget is more than $84.5 million. That's about $13 million more than this year's budget.
Now, of that total, the council has laid out over $39 million for the general fund. That money goes to various Vigo County departments and their needs.
Councilwoman Vicki Weger says the council has put a lot of thought into this plan, and they are confident in their numbers.
"It takes a lot of money, this is a big county. We're one of the bigger counties in the state, but we still have to have reserve funds. So, we tried to be very frugal about it," Councilwoman Vicki Weger said.
The county council will have a finalized budget on September 13th.
In other monetary matters, the council approved an additional $100,000 in gas money for the Vigo County Highway Department. This money is meant to last them through the end of this year.
Vigo County Engineer, Larry Robbins says the record-breaking fuel prices broke the bank for the department this year. They need these additional funds for their road projects, and for snow-plowing this winter.