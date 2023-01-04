Vigo County Council dissolves Council Administrator position, here's what it means for the county

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council will look a little different this year.
We told you on Tuesday Councilman Todd Thacker was elected president. He replaces former president Aaron Loudermilk.
In his first item of business, President Thacker chose to eliminate the Council Administrator position. It is a job he says is a "duplication of services" already provided by the Auditor's Office.
Kylissa Miller has been the council administrator for the past eight years.
The position was created during Bob Hellman's time as council president. Council Auditor Jim Bramble tells News 10 it started off as a part-time internship that progressed each year.
Miller was tasked with serving and assisting the council in performing their duties. She handled communication matters, and some budget planning.
These are responsibilities that newly-elected President Todd Thacker says should fall on the council members and the auditor.
Plus, he says Vigo is the only county in Indiana with this position.
"We can do this like the other 91 counties in the state does, and save money to be appropriated for other employees," Thacker said.
It ultimately turned into one of the highest paid jobs in the Annex.
Here's a look at the annual salary in 2022 and '23 of the council administrator compared to the auditor.
The 2023 salary does factor in a 4% county employee raise.
News 10 reached reached out to Kylissa Miller for comment.
She said quote:
"This is advantageous to both myself and the council for various reasons. Since President Thacker believes the position is to be a duplication of services already provided by the Auditor's Office, the transition should be seamless, and it should not cause additional duties for them," Miller said.
She goes on to say she's enjoyed her time working with the county.
President Thacker says this move is in line with his 2023 goals for the council.
"I believe this is a demonstration of leading by example. We are taking accountability as a council to show our due diligence in the expenditure of the county's funds."
President Thacker says appropriation of the money will be on the agenda in February.