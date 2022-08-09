Vigo County Council delays the vote on commissioner's $3.2 million request

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, the Vigo County Council wanted to hear more information on a request from the Vigo County commissioners.
The request was to use $3.2 million federal dollars for two major projects. One plan was to use $1.2 million to improve safety at the Vigo County Government Annex by creating one main entrance, but it was not favored among some of the public.
"I just think it's ridiculous to not be able to get in this building at either end," one concerned Vigo County resident said.
The commissioners wanted to use another $2 million to repair 17 of the county's aging and failing culverts.
The council agrees that these infrastructure issues need to be tackled. However, they want to see a strategic plan from the commissioners. A plan that incorporates all $20 million of the American Rescue Plan money.
"I do think the projects have some merit, but I don't know where they score in the whole picture," Councilman Todd Thacker said.
Vigo County Engineer Larry Robbins says the culvert projects are not going away -- they'll be included in the new strategic plan.
"Several of these structures are approaching 100 years old, so they're at the end of their life. They're all quickly approaching that, and we need to have a plan to take care of that. So, that's something we're going to work with the commissioners on and the council as well," Vigo County Engineer Larry Robbins said.
Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns says they already have an outline for their comprehensive plan.
"I think it's very important that we take care of our social needs, that we address our infrastructure concerns, and that we invest in our community. So, our final comprehensive plan should cover all of that," Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns said.
Both the commissioners and the council agree that this money should be used to make our community more attractive.
Kearns hopes the commissioners will be ready to present their plan at the council's special meeting on August 23rd.
The meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. in the Government Annex. The public is welcome to attend.