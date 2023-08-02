Vigo County Council approves the request to move county dispatch to a new location

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Council has accepted a request for a resolution to change the location of Vigo County dispatch. The council held what was supposed to be a sunshine meeting on Tuesday. That means what was discussed was not supposed to be voted on. However in the end, the request to move the 9-1-1 center was voted on and approved unanimously.
After being at the Terre Haute Police Department for the past 5 weeks because of recent storms and working in the basement of the old jail for years before that, Vigo County dispatch will finally have a new place to call home for the forseeable future.
"I think everybody has realized how important a new 9-1-1 center is," said Vigo County Commissioner, Mark Clinkenbeard.
The basement halls of the old Vigo County Jail look like something you'd see in a horror movie: chipped floors, dark hallways and rooms, the humming of florescent lights, and wires hanging from the ceiling.
For the past few years this is where Vigo County dispatch operators have come to work.
"Being in an empty old jail. Only a few people here. You're stuck in the basement. It feels like a dungeon. So, we certainly understand their concerns and we're trying to take care of those - making sure it's a safe place for them," said Clinkenbeard.
Now, with the approval of the county council, dispatch workers can say goodbye to faulty doors and elevators. Here soon they will be moving to the second floor of the Vigo County Community Corrections building just a block away from the old jail.
"We own that building. We have plenty of space for them, as we just had a tenant that left. We have mostly just cosmetics remodeling, but then the big cost is all the technology that has to move," said Clinkenbeard.
Clinkenbeard says the move will cost between $800,000 to $900,000. Originally the county was looking at the old FBI building, but that fell through.
But, commissioner Clinkenbeard says this is the best situation that could've happened..
"Now we have a permanent site. We've not known where they're gonna go for the last whatever, two years. So now they have a permanent site. It's gonna be a secure site, great technology. It's just a good day for our county to have site come along," Clinkenbeard said.
Clinkenbeard says they hope to have the move completed within the next 4 to 5 months, at the start 2024. For now, crews are working to revamp the old jail with security cameras and other cosmetics in the meantime.