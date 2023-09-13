Vigo County Council approves pay raise for dispatchers, give ARPA money to other groups

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Vigo County employees are getting raises. The county council voted on the proposal during a meeting on Tuesday.
The Vigo County 9-1-1 director previously asked the council to improve dispatcher pay. She told members that the center was struggling to keep workers.
There are currently 26 open positions. The hope is that better pay will attract some new employees.
According to the Baker-Tilly Salary Study, pay is now in the 25th percentile. The study compared Vigo County to the rest of the state.
The council has also approved the use of American Rescue Plan Act money for several projects.
- $768,000 will be used with grant money to build a $1.5 million facility near the jail. It will be used "for maintenance, storage, and as a morgue.
- $1 million is going to the county parks department for the Riley Spur Trail, the Wabashiki Trail and the Dewey Point projects.
- Thrive West Central is getting $5 million ARPA dollars for its new housing initiative. This would create more homes in the area.
- Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology will be able to move and expand Hulman Ventures. The county approved $500,000 for that project.
Separately, the council approved an additional $25,000 to keep the drug court up and running for the rest of the year. More money will be needed for next year.