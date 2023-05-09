Vigo County Council approves more money for Markle Mill Dam Project

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday, the Vigo County Council granted the Vigo County Parks Department $121,000 to put toward the Markle Mill Dam project.
A small fraction will go toward the demolition of the dam; the rest will be for park improvements.
Adam Grossman is the Vigo County Parks Superintendent.
He says the upgrade will include a new playground, a paved parking lot, a 9/11 memorial area, covered picnic tables, tree and vegetation clean up, and signage portraying the history of the dam.
Grossman says they want to showcase the dam's extensive history through various platforms.
"There's a lot of rich history there that we can portray with the interpretive signage, as well as Q-R codes and other things of that nature. People will probably learn more about the history of the area after it's done," Grossman said.
Demolition of the Markle Mill Dam and the park improvements will likely start this fall.