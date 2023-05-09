Vigo County Coroner's Office facing issue storing deceased bodies

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Coroner's Office brought up an issue with storing bodies at Tuesday's Vigo County Council meeting.
Vigo County Coroner Dr. Janie Myers alerted the council of the issue. She says the coroner's office is running out of space in the various locations they store the deceased.
She came looking for a permanent solution to a problem she says has been going on for years.
Council President Todd Thacker says that's a conversation for the commissioners.
"In county government, there is a process. We don't write contracts and we don't come up with the idea. We are the fiscal body," Thacker said. "I was trying to help direct her and maybe get the two parties together so that they can resolve the issue."
We'll continue to follow this developing story in the coroner's office.