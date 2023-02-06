Vigo County community members weigh in on the future of the old Vigo County Jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing coverage on what the future holds for the old Vigo County Jail.
On Monday, Vigo County Commissioners held a public input session to hear from all of you. They are exploring all options before making a decision on the fate of the old building.
The old jail sits right in the heart of Terre Haute, and that is one of the many reasons why Vigo County residents want a say on what it becomes.
"I'm willing to do what I have to do to make that building up to code or at least up to par," Vigo County resident James Robertson said.
Robertson was one of a dozen people who gave input. He wants to fix up the building and turn it into a drug rehabilitation and behavioral health center.
"The drug problem, I mean -- we could go on that all day long. I mean, it's just ridiculous here," Robertson said.
Others believe the behavioral health needs in the community are serious, but that the old jail cannot be revived.
"I would just say the old jail is not the appropriate place, I would encourage you to tear it down," another concerned Vigo County resident said.
Commissioners say there is no denying the jail is in poor shape. That is why others suggest making the space into a green area, opening the area up for development, or using the space to co-locate all government services.
"I think those are all things that we have to look forward to while also realizing dispatch is still in the old jail. While also realizing there could be the potential for a new juvenile center and several other things," Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said.
Switzer appreciates all of the discussion. Although, there was one suggestion that threw him for a loop -- selling the property to a private entity.
"Government property is hard to come by, and once you have it -- if you sell it, you'll probably never get it back again," Switzer said.
He says they are working with DLZ -- an engineering consultant -- on ways to proceed with the project.
Although they are unsure of what the future holds, one thing is certain. They do not want to raise Vigo County taxes.
Switzer says there could be another public input session very soon.
News 10 will keep you updated.