Vigo County commissioners working to develop emergency action plan for Vigo County Annex

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local leaders are tackling safety concerns at the Vigo County Annex.
The Vigo County commissioners are developing an emergency action plan. It's been in the works for about a year.
The plan addresses emergencies like active shooters, earthquakes and tornados.
Once the plan is officially approved, staff at the annex will start training and preparing for the various disasters.
Commissioner Chris Switzer says the plan wouldn't have been possible without help from Norm Loudermilk.
"Norm is a wealth of knowledge coming from the Terre Haute Police Department and fire department. He put a great plan together, and we are extremely happy and thankful for what he has done for the county putting this together," Switzer said.
Switzer says the commissioners will likely approve the action plan next week.