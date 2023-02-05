 Skip to main content
Vigo County commissioners will hold a public input session

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County commissioners are inviting the public to share their opinions. County commissioners are holding a public input session on Monday, February 6, 2023.

The meeting will start at 5:00 and last until 6:30 PM. Community members can voice their opinions on what they'd like to see happen at the former Vigo County Security Center located at 201 Cherry Street in Terre Haute.

The meeting will be held at the Vigo County Annex or the Government Center at 127 Oak Street.

