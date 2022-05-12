Vigo County Commissioners to offer state of county update

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll have the chance to learn more about the vision for Vigo County at a Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce event on Friday.
The chamber offers a city update with the mayor each year.
Now, it is offering the same chance for Vigo County for the first time. It offers the same chance for county commissioners.
All three Vigo County commissioners will be at the Terre Haute Chamber event. It is formatted like the city update.
Commissioners will talk about recent accomplishments and goals.
The county update will be Friday morning at Idle Creek Banquet Center. Doors open at 8:30.
Tickets are $25. You can buy them here.