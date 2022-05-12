 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall has lead to minor flooding along much of the Wabash
River in western Indiana. Flooding is expected to conclude this
coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood related deaths
occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges,
dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream,
even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water find another route
over higher ground.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 15.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Thursday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
this evening and continue falling to 6.0 feet Sunday, May 22.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Vigo County Commissioners to offer state of county update

Here's when Vigo County employees will receive their $1,500 bonuses, plus, who is eligible?

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - You'll have the chance to learn more about the vision for Vigo County at a Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce event on Friday.

The chamber offers a city update with the mayor each year.

Now, it is offering the same chance for Vigo County for the first time. It offers the same chance for county commissioners.

All three Vigo County commissioners will be at the Terre Haute Chamber event. It is formatted like the city update.

Commissioners will talk about recent accomplishments and goals.

The county update will be Friday morning at Idle Creek Banquet Center. Doors open at 8:30.

Tickets are $25. You can buy them here.

