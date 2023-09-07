Vigo County commissioners to ask for ARPA funding to build new facility near sheriff's office

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Commissioners are asking for money to build a county storage building. The total cost of the project would be about $1.3 million.
Half of that money would come from the county's fund the other half would come from the county's American Rescue Plan fund.
The building would be used for county file storage, maintenance for sheriff's office vehicles and building maintenance.
It would also be used as extra body storage for the coroner's office.
Commissioner Chris Switzer says if the project is approved, it could be built very soon.
"They're saying it could be as little as six to seven months to get that building constructed. Hopefully, we'll get a foundation poured this year, and they can work on it all winter and get the building up," Switzer said.
The building would be located behind the jail.
The commissioners hope to meet on Wednesday next week to begin signing contracts for the project. That's all pending approval by the county council.