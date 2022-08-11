Vigo County commissioners take steps to keep kids safe as school year starts

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It may still be sunny and warm out, but it will not stay that way for the rest of the school year.
Vigo County Commissioners have been working with local schools on keeping kids safe on the road during bad weather.
Commissioners are getting bus route information. This will help them know which roads to really keep an eye on when snow and ice eventually visit.
"We want to make sure that when that bad weather hits, whether it be ice, sleet snow, that our focus is getting those kids to school safely," Commissioner Brendan Kearns said.
Kearns also shared that the new program doesn't really cost any more than previous strategies did.