Vigo County commissioners propose safety upgrades to annex building

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County commissioners are asking the county council for more money for security upgrades at the county annex.
We told you before the original plan was turned down by the council.
Now, commissioners are asking for $40,000 for two X-Ray machines.
One would go at the annex, the other at the juvenile center to replace a broken machine.
More sheriffs deputies would also be working in the building.
County commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard says it won't just keep government workers safe, but citizens as well.
"We feel that's really important, not just for our employees, but our customers. As you can see, there's a lot of people coming in and paying their tax bills today. In this day and age, we've just got to keep people safe," Clinkenbeard said.
Clinkenbeard says he hopes commissioners approve the money at Tuesday's meeting.
He hopes to have the security features in place within six weeks.